Analysts Set Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Price Target at GBX 3,664.38

Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,705 ($48.41).

Several research analysts have issued reports on DGE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,580 ($46.77) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on Diageo in a report on Friday.

Get Diageo alerts:

In other news, insider Ivan Menezes sold 26,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,801 ($62.73), for a total transaction of £1,280,138.64 ($1,672,509.33). Also, insider Javier Ferrán bought 230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,602 ($47.06) per share, for a total transaction of £8,284.60 ($10,823.88). Insiders purchased a total of 25,470 shares of company stock valued at $89,791,888 over the last quarter.

Shares of DGE traded down GBX 75 ($0.98) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 3,531 ($46.13). The stock had a trading volume of 4,205,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,435. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,537.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,388.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of £82.45 billion and a PE ratio of 31.14. Diageo has a 1 year low of GBX 2,474 ($32.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,666 ($47.90).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 44.59 ($0.58) per share. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous dividend of $27.96. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.62%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.