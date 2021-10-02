Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA: MC):

9/23/2021 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €700.00 ($823.53) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

9/23/2021 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €800.00 ($941.18) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/22/2021 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €726.00 ($854.12) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/21/2021 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €780.00 ($917.65) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

9/1/2021 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €843.00 ($991.76) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

8/25/2021 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €780.00 ($917.65) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

8/19/2021 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €780.00 ($917.65) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

EPA:MC traded down €5.40 ($6.35) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €620.10 ($729.53). 596,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,386. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52 week low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a 52 week high of €260.55 ($306.53). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €656.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €638.38.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

