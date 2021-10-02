Analysts Expect CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.99 Million

Equities analysts expect that CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) will report $88.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CAI International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $86.00 million to $91.97 million. CAI International posted sales of $79.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAI International will report full-year sales of $346.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $337.60 million to $354.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $383.64 million, with estimates ranging from $371.80 million to $395.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CAI International.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.30. CAI International had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 31.60%. The firm had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.93 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CAI shares. William Blair cut CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley downgraded CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

CAI traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $55.92. 94,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,462. CAI International has a twelve month low of $25.21 and a twelve month high of $56.22. The company has a market cap of $970.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. CAI International’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CAI International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,285,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,515,000 after purchasing an additional 65,515 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CAI International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,231,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in shares of CAI International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,060,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,295,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of CAI International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,906,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CAI International by 831.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 653,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,620,000 after buying an additional 583,756 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc is a transportation finance and logistics company, which engages in the provision of intermodal shipping containers. The company was founded by Hiromitsu Ogawa on August 3, 1989 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

