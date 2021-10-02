Analysts Expect Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.17 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) will report sales of $2.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.07 billion and the highest is $2.27 billion. Brighthouse Financial reported sales of $2.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full year sales of $9.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.81 billion to $9.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.07 billion to $9.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brighthouse Financial.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $2.20. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 150.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BHF. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

NASDAQ BHF opened at $46.23 on Wednesday. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.86.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

