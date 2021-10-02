Analysts Expect Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $117.74 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) to announce sales of $117.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $124.48 million and the lowest is $111.00 million. Bassett Furniture Industries posted sales of $118.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full-year sales of $454.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $428.65 million to $481.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $466.27 million, with estimates ranging from $445.00 million to $487.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bassett Furniture Industries.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 4.18%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BSET. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

BSET stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.29. The company had a trading volume of 65,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,062. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1-year low of $13.83 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.36. The firm has a market cap of $179.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Bassett Furniture Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSET. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 24,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 92,133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the second quarter worth $195,000. 59.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

