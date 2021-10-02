Analysts Anticipate Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) will report ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Sol-Gel Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sol-Gel Technologies.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLGL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sol-Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.10% of Sol-Gel Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 28.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sol-Gel Technologies stock opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $198.60 million, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average of $11.13. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $16.69.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

