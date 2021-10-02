Analysts Anticipate Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $129.63 Million

Brokerages expect Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) to post sales of $129.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $132.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $126.90 million. Holly Energy Partners reported sales of $127.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $514.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $506.03 million to $522.22 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $520.52 million, with estimates ranging from $515.87 million to $525.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Holly Energy Partners.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 38.18% and a net margin of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $126.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.15 million.

HEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Holly Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of Holly Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $134,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 26,377 shares in the company, valued at $473,467.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 177.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 514,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,644,000 after buying an additional 329,008 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 186.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 551,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,477,000 after buying an additional 202,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 64,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEP stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.78. 133,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,982. Holly Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 74.47%.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

