Analysts Anticipate Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) to report ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Golden Nugget Online Gaming’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.11). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Golden Nugget Online Gaming will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.73). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Golden Nugget Online Gaming.

Get Golden Nugget Online Gaming alerts:

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $31.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.98 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GNOG. B. Riley downgraded Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark lowered shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ:GNOG traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,750. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $27.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day moving average of $15.05.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNOG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 230.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,213,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,249,000 after buying an additional 1,543,610 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,003,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,569,000 after purchasing an additional 510,566 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 861,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,996,000 after buying an additional 209,698 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 93.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after acquiring an additional 307,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 2,379.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after acquiring an additional 480,600 shares in the last quarter. 14.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Golden Nugget Online Gaming

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golden Nugget Online Gaming (GNOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.