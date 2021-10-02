Analysts Anticipate Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.99 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) will announce $8.99 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.44 billion and the lowest is $8.54 billion. Enterprise Products Partners reported sales of $6.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full-year sales of $36.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.89 billion to $37.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $36.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.50 billion to $39.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on EPD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.91.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 23,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,188,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,802,000 after buying an additional 609,214 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,331.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 608,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,684,000 after buying an additional 566,006 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 373.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 846,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,414,000 after buying an additional 667,146 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.80. 8,118,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,809,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.40. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.31%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

