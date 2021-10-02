Analysts Anticipate Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) to Post $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings. Blackbaud reported earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $229.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.07 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 0.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, insider Kevin P. Gregoire sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $238,564.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joyce Nelson sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $192,033.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,760.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,045 shares of company stock worth $780,342. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLKB. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Blackbaud by 66.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Blackbaud by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blackbaud by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Blackbaud by 0.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 2.2% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackbaud stock opened at $72.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.49 and a 200 day moving average of $71.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,818.00 and a beta of 1.13. Blackbaud has a 12 month low of $46.86 and a 12 month high of $80.00.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

