Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $249.65.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMGN. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 3.4% during the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 21,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 69.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 17,253 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $5,578,000. Payden & Rygel grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.5% in the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 134,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 8.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.92. 2,629,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,593,648. Amgen has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $121.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.70.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. On average, analysts predict that Amgen will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

