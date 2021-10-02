American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Sold by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC reduced its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,859 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American States Water by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of American States Water by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of American States Water by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of American States Water by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $85.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. American States Water has a 52-week low of $70.07 and a 52-week high of $94.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.86.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $128.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 18.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.365 dividend. This is a positive change from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. American States Water’s payout ratio is presently 62.66%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AWR shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of American States Water in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American States Water from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, Director Diana M. Bonta sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $48,500.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James L. Anderson sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $580,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,989,362.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,842 shares of company stock worth $1,155,377. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

