AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Shares Bought by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 2,023.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,134 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.07% of AMERCO worth $8,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AMERCO by 11.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMERCO by 1.5% in the first quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMERCO by 13.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMERCO by 10.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AMERCO by 3.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UHAL opened at $655.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $641.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $606.59. AMERCO has a twelve month low of $345.19 and a twelve month high of $677.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $9.54. AMERCO had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Equities analysts predict that AMERCO will post 47.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd.

AMERCO Profile

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

