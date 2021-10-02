Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.44.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMRN. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, June 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other Amarin news, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 120,000 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $630,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Amarin during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Amarin during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Amarin by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 7,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amarin stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $5.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,537,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,847,344. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 511.51 and a beta of 2.23. Amarin has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.04.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $154.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.28 million. Amarin had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amarin will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

