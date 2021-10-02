Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Short Interest Update

Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a growth of 839.3% from the August 31st total of 2,800 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 49,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAMC. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $324,000. Stilwell Value LLC grew its stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management by 100.0% in the second quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management by 464.8% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 337,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,418,000 after acquiring an additional 277,980 shares during the period. 23.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AAMC opened at $24.11 on Friday. Altisource Asset Management has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $31.89. The stock has a market cap of $49.57 million, a P/E ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.78.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The asset manager reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corp. engages in the provision of portfolio management and governance services to investment vehicles that acquire and own residential properties. The company was founded on March 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, Virgin Islands.

