alstria office REIT (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) Shares Down 12.8%

alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF)’s stock price dropped 12.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.10 and last traded at $18.10. Approximately 136 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.76.

ALSRF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of alstria office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of alstria office REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.82.

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

