AlpInvest Partners B.V. Acquires New Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,380 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,000. Coinbase Global comprises about 0.9% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COIN. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,422,891,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $859,736,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $830,242,000. Mufg Bank LTD. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,032,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $187,738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COIN shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.63.

NASDAQ COIN traded up $3.67 on Friday, reaching $231.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,448,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,499,606. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.00 and a 1 year high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $4.16. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1040.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 10,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $2,659,774.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 726,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total transaction of $188,596,025.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 897,530 shares of company stock valued at $232,792,154 in the last ninety days.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

