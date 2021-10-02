AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 389 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $7,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.33.

BDX stock opened at $244.68 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $226.15 and a 12 month high of $267.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $252.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.98. The stock has a market cap of $70.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $69,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.