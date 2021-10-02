AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 73,163 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 86.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,163 shares during the quarter. MetLife makes up approximately 0.4% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $9,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in MetLife in the second quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in MetLife by 161.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,456,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,031 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 26.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 2.5% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the second quarter valued at $84,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.92.

MetLife stock opened at $62.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.67. The company has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.90 and a 52-week high of $67.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

