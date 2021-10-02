AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 30,929 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 170.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 30,929 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $6,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

DGX traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.30. 1,348,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,224. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $109.50 and a 52 week high of $160.56.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

Several research firms recently commented on DGX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.80.

In other news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

