AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $372,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth about $710,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth about $40,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 0.8% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,137,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth about $588,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.53.

DHR opened at $302.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $215.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $211.22 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,629,977. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.