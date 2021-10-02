AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,350 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,616 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts makes up 0.4% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $8,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,103 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Motco grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $143.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.94 and its 200 day moving average is $140.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.41, for a total value of $475,404.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,658,802.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $365,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,158 shares in the company, valued at $3,240,607.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,545 shares of company stock worth $6,759,218 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.85.

Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

