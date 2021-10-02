AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $6.82 Million Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $6,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 964.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $548,766.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,388,047.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total value of $158,160.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,606.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,089 shares of company stock worth $4,142,388 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $123.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.95 and its 200-day moving average is $121.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.33 and a 52 week high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.25%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YUM. Argus boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.26.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

