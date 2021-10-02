AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2,766.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,150 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,098 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.5% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $12,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $392.43 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $299.60 and a 12-month high of $431.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $414.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $403.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total transaction of $1,041,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at $64,347,450.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total value of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,438 shares of company stock worth $42,396,929 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Cowen started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.79.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

