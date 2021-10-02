Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.6% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,884.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $57.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,730.86. 1,767,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,527,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,433.23 and a 12 month high of $2,925.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,784.69 and a 200-day moving average of $2,489.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

