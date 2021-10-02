Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 736 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Noked Israel Ltd increased its holdings in Alphabet by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 1,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $567,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock traded up $63.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,729.25. 1,419,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,789. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,436.00 and a twelve month high of $2,936.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,804.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,528.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,097.60.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,597.47, for a total transaction of $7,792,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,914,646.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,602.06, for a total value of $182,144.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,130,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,779,780,878.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 492,234 shares of company stock valued at $413,063,286 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.