Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Systematic Alpha Investments LLC

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.0% of Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,263,944,000 after buying an additional 58,462 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,105,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,493,416,000 after buying an additional 43,395 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Alphabet by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,825,819,000 after buying an additional 326,300 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,818,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,556,798,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,599,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,367,196,000 after buying an additional 56,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Cowen upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,097.60.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,729.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,436.00 and a 12-month high of $2,936.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,804.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,528.13.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total value of $49,622.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,720.00, for a total value of $130,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,763,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 492,234 shares of company stock worth $413,063,286. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

