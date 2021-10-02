Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Shares Gap Down to $24.68

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.68, but opened at $23.65. Alpha Teknova shares last traded at $24.84, with a volume of 501 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TKNO shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.31.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Alpha Teknova during the second quarter worth $284,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Alpha Teknova during the second quarter worth $356,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Alpha Teknova during the second quarter worth $396,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Alpha Teknova during the second quarter worth $475,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Teknova during the second quarter worth $555,000. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

