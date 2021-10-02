Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF) Short Interest Up 102.4% in September

Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 102.4% from the August 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 946,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

APHLF stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.59. Alpha Lithium has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $1.00.

About Alpha Lithium

Alpha Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition and development of lithium brine deposits in North America and Argentina. It holds 100% interests in the Tolillar Salar project comprising 10 exploitation concessions totaling 27,500 hectares located in the province of Salta, Argentina; the Green Energy lithium brine project covering an area of 4160 acres located in Grand County, Utah; and the Hombre Muerto project that covers an area of 4,087 hectares situated in Argentina.

