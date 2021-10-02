ALLY Price Tops $0.0032 on Major Exchanges (ALY)

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. During the last week, ALLY has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. One ALLY coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. ALLY has a total market cap of $7.37 million and approximately $14,565.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00055551 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.37 or 0.00235698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.85 or 0.00117158 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00012925 BTC.

ALLY Coin Profile

ALLY is a coin. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. ALLY’s official website is getally.io . ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

Buying and Selling ALLY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALLY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALLY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

