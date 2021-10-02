Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Holdings Cut by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,429,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 362,735 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $370,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALLY. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 123.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 134.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial stock opened at $51.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.60. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $56.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.97.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,125 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $217,882.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 215,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,405,950.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,446,104.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $1,797,333. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.06.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

