Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) Short Interest Update

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,500 shares, a decline of 80.8% from the August 31st total of 848,500 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 494,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AESE opened at $1.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.28. Allied Esports Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $4.31.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $58,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the first quarter worth $143,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 210.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 43,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the second quarter worth $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allied Esports Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

