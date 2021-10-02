Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is a renewable energy and regulated utility company engaged in the ownership of power generation facilities, and water and energy utilities primarily in North America. The Corporation invests in hydroelectric, wind and solar power facilities, and sustainable utility distribution businesses (water, electricity and natural gas) through its subsidiaries. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is headquartered in Oakville, Canada. “

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James restated an outperform rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

AQN stock opened at $14.68 on Tuesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.59.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $527.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.52 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 7.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1706 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 347,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 131,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,524,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,442,000 after buying an additional 42,596 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 180,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 59,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,956,000. 42.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.