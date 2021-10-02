Alexandria Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Alexandria Capital LLC trimmed its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises approximately 1.1% of Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $11,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in Lam Research by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research stock opened at $569.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $328.56 and a 52 week high of $673.80. The company has a market capitalization of $80.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $604.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $614.66.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Lam Research from $780.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.83.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

