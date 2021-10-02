Alexandria Capital LLC Has $8.82 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Alexandria Capital LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 7.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,289 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $90,606,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18,829.2% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,009,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,973 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,221,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,521,000 after purchasing an additional 820,378 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,434,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,537,000 after purchasing an additional 525,528 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3,218.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 275,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,382,000 after purchasing an additional 267,528 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VB opened at $222.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.36. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $153.05 and a 1 year high of $229.96.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.