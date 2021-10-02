Alexandria Capital LLC Buys 13,940 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Alexandria Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,940 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 48.2% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 168,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,033,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,843,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,281,000 after purchasing an additional 14,228 shares during the period. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,060,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,937,000 after purchasing an additional 142,300 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $87.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $89.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.18. The company has a market cap of $131.91 billion, a PE ratio of 60.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.