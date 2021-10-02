Alexandria Capital LLC Acquires 4,786 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Alexandria Capital LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 307,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,923,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,495,000 after acquiring an additional 93,821 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 16,567 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

KO opened at $53.02 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $57.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $228.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.79.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

In other news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,188 shares of company stock worth $3,864,107. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.