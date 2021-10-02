Alcoa’s (AA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alcoa from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $49.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $52.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.56.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alcoa will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 99.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,819 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 154.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,832,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,100 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth about $52,861,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 265.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,724,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,420 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,156,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,807 shares during the period.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

