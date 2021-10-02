Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics primarily in the United States. The companys lead product includes ALRN-6924, targets the tumor suppressor protein p53 for the treatment of a range of cancers which are in clinical stage. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

ALRN opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. Aileron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.21. The stock has a market cap of $95.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.75.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Satter Management CO. L.P. increased its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 118.3% during the first quarter. Satter Management CO. L.P. now owns 16,609,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,752,000 after buying an additional 9,000,000 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $7,530,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $4,004,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 97.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,250,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 616,119 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 34.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 766,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 195,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.78% of the company’s stock.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

