AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is engaged in providing data driven specialty chemical solutions. Its flagship product is the SmartFresh(TM) Quality System, a freshness protection technology proven to maintain firmness, texture and appearance of fruits during storage and transport. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc., formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Collegeville, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of AGFS stock opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. AgroFresh Solutions has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $2.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average is $2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $113.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.18.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 20.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGFS. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

