AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock Position Increased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 155.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 359,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,670 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $6,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,707,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,421,000 after buying an additional 1,011,197 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,784,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,436,000 after buying an additional 201,503 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,505,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,200,000 after buying an additional 531,362 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,453,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,326,000 after buying an additional 410,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,368,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,451,000 after buying an additional 78,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $495,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,831,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,654,185. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 160.72% and a return on equity of 17.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

