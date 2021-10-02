Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 2,126 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,930,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,148,564,000 after buying an additional 613,292 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,095,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $877,965,000 after buying an additional 147,390 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,683,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,559,000 after buying an additional 336,058 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,075,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,975,000 after buying an additional 187,708 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3,862.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,411,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,817,000 after buying an additional 4,299,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock opened at $98.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.56 and a twelve month high of $108.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.93 and a 200-day moving average of $101.31.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.95%.

DUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vertical Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Argus upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.83.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

