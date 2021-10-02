Advisory Services Network LLC Reduces Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,597 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,556 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 6,177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 17,367 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,415 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.77.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $128.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $115.43 and a one year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.