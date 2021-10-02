Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) by 69.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,485 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 1.49% of Innovator IBD 50 ETF worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FFTY. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $382,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $6,582,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FFTY opened at $47.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.74 and its 200 day moving average is $45.92. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.58 and a fifty-two week high of $52.46.

