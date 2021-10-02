Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 13.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 522.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
IBB opened at $158.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.41. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $177.37.
About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF
iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.
