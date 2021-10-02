Advisory Services Network LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,409 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 70.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 78.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP opened at $201.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $131.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $171.50 and a 12-month high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.65.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

