Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,016 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $4,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,135,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,525,000 after buying an additional 135,011 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,858,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,322,000 after buying an additional 309,877 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,778,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,207,000 after purchasing an additional 14,245 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,136.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,135,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,095,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,204,000 after acquiring an additional 93,006 shares during the last quarter.

ISTB stock opened at $51.06 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.03 and a 52-week high of $51.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.28.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%.

