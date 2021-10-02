Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 7,049 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 36.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COF. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

COF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $175.80 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.78.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 305,524 shares of company stock valued at $49,663,550 in the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COF opened at $166.54 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $70.78 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.