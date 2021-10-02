AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NYSEARCA:VICE) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NYSEARCA:VICE) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.17% of AdvisorShares Vice ETF worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Vice ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

NYSEARCA:VICE opened at $33.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.19. AdvisorShares Vice ETF has a 1-year low of $25.46 and a 1-year high of $36.86.

