Advisor Partners LLC Sells 876 Shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Advisor Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Canon were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Canon by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Canon by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Canon by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Canon by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Canon by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Canon alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CAJ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Canon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Canon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of NYSE CAJ opened at $24.34 on Friday. Canon Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $25.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.08 and its 200 day moving average is $23.59.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Canon had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Canon Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Canon Company Profile

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.